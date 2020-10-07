Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can get Bengals to the next level

The last Heisman Trophy winner to don No. 9 for the Cincinnati Bengals thinks Joe Burrow is the right man to lead them back to prominence.

After watching Burrow become the first rookie QB to throw for 300-plus yards in three straight games, Carson Palmer believes the young QB will break many more records in Cincy.

"I hope he does and I think he will," Palmer told Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "He's playing at a much higher level than I can remember a rookie playing.

"Man, I enjoy watching him play. He's been spectacular. ... I had high expectations for him like everybody has and through four weeks I think he's exceeded those expectations and played better than anyone had hoped."

Palmer started 13 games during his second year in Cincinnati after sitting out his entire rookie season, completing 60.9 percent of 432 passes for 2,897 yards, 18 TDs and 18 INTs as the Bengals went 6-7 in those tilts. Burrow is on pace to smash those stats.

In his second year as a starter, Palmer was scorching, leading the Bengals to an 11-5 record and earning a Pro Bowl bid. The infamous brutal knee injury on his first pass in the playoffs against the Steelers that year changed the course of his history. After eight seasons, Palmer soured on the franchise and demanded a trade, ultimately going to Oakland.

Palmer hopes Burrow can finally get the Bengals over a playoff hump neither he nor any other QB since 1991 has been able to accomplish.

"I hope he can do what I didn't do," Palmer said. "I love the fans in Cincy. I want them to see their dreams and get what they want. They're as loyal as any fans in the country."