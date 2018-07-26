Around the NFL

Carroll on Earl Thomas' holdout: 'He should be here'

Published: Jul 26, 2018 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off the first day of training camp practice Thursday with an expected absence.

Safety Earl Thomas, who did not report Wednesday after skipping June's mandatory minicamp, is hoping for a new contract.

While the business side of football takes center stage surrounding one of the league's top safeties, coach Pete Carroll found himself addressing Thomas' nonattendance following Thursday's practice.

"He should be here, and he's not," Carroll told reporters, via Stephen Cohen of The Athletic.

Thomas enters the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $8.5 million. Thomas has been steadfast in his desire to not attend any team activities until his contract has been resolved, and an argument can be made he deserves a new deal.

Unfortunately for Thomas, the Seahawks don't necessarily feel a need to address the issue any time soon. Thomas and his reps were informed prior to offseason activities that the team was not going to address his contract, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Seahawks made it clear to Thomas that has attendance in training camp would have zero impact on the contract situation, Rapoport added.

Since entering the league in 2010 as the 14th overall pick of the draft, Thomas has collected 25 interceptions and selected as a first-team All-Pro three times and a six-time Pro Bowler.

Nevertheless, there hasn't been a lot of movement on the Seahawks' side to accommodate the star safety while he remains away from the team.

"We expect him back," Carroll said, per Tim Booth of The Associated Press. "He's under contract."

By choosing to stay away from training camp, Thomas is subject to a $40,000 fine for each missed day.

With Thomas out and Kam Chancellor placed on the season-ending reserve/physically unable to perform list, Tedric Thompson and Bradley McDougald currently project as the top safeties on the Seahawks' defensive depth chart.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers trade up to select Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to another A. Rodgers in 2021. The Green Bay Packers traded up to the No. 85 slot to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Pack shipped pick Nos. 92 and 135 to the Titans to grab the wideout.
news

49ers select Ohio State RB Trey Sermon after trading up with Rams

The 49ers acquired the No. 88 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Rams in exchange for pick Nos. 117 and 121. San Francisco used the pick to draft Ohio State running back Trey Sermon.
news

Vikings select QB-turned-LB Chazz Surratt at No. 78

The Vikings selected one of the NFL draft's most unusual prospects Friday in North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who took a highly unique path to the NFL in making a switch from QB to LB halfway through his college career.
news

Texans select QB Davis Mills with their first pick of 2021 NFL Draft

The Texans used their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to add to their uncertain quarterback room. Houston selected Stanford's Davis Mills in the third round Friday with the No. 67 overall pick.
news

Vikings select Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond No. 66 overall

The Minnesota Vikings selected Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers select Florida QB Kyle Trask at No. 64 overall

The defending champions might have their signal-caller of the future. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

The Browns traded up with the Panthers to draft Notre Dame linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
news

Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

The Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

The Raiders traded up with the 49ers to grab TCU Trevon Moehrig in the second round. 
news

Eagles select Alabama C Landon Dickerson at No. 37

The Philadelphia Eagles populated their offense with yet another player from Alabama on Friday in selecting center Landon Dickerson, just a day after taking Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to work with former UA QB Jalen Hurts.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW