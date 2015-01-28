Around the NFL

Carroll: Marshawn Lynch is simply being true to himself

Published: Jan 28, 2015 at 07:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

PHOENIX -- The assembled media discovered Wednesday that Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has no plans to intervene and force Marshawn Lynch to utter more than "I'm here so I won't get fined" or "You know why I'm here" during Super Bowl week.

The Super Bowl XLIXperience

Party-150128-PQ.jpg

With the big game less than a week away, Around The NFL's Dan Hanzus brings you the best of Super Bowl week in Arizona. READ

Carroll reiterated his early-week emphasis on the organization's philosophy of embracing Lynch as a unique individual.

"I think that you're seeing a demonstration of a guy being himself and not being what everybody wants him to be," Carroll said. "That is why you will continue to hear our players support him."

Praising Lynch as "an incredible team member," Carroll made it clear that the smashmouth running back has his full support.

"He's trying to do the best job he can of being him, and maybe you don't feel that that's what he should (do), but that is what's going on, and in that sense, he's being true to himself," Carroll explained. "I understand that people would like to see him do different things and like to hear him in other ways. He's not comfortable with that ... This environment just isn't one that you get to see him in the way you want to see him."

It's interesting to note the contrasting styles in Seattle's media tent.

Carroll could teach a riveting college course on sports philosophy. Lynch lets his actions speak for him. Russell Wilson's dehydration circumlocution replaces meaning and substance with dozens of stale clichés.

From this vantage point, the first two styles are preferable to the latter.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Super Bowl Media Day and breaks down the storylines nobody is talking about. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 14

Amid uncertainty regarding his future in Chicago, Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for Chicago's mandatory minicamp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Mike McCarthy planning for Dak Prescott to run more in Cowboys offense after limitations in 2021

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that after Dak Prescott was limited coming off the injury last season, Dallas is planning to insert more QB runs and designed movements into the offense in 2022.

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula receiving medical treatment for unspecified health issue

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified health issue, the Pegula family announced Tuesday.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on DC Jack Del Rio's $100K fine: 'This is about him impacting the football team'

As the Washington Commanders opened mandatory minicamp Tuesday, coach Ron Rivera addressed the $100,000 fine handed down to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio last week.

news

Ron Rivera understands Terry McLaurin skipping Commanders minicamp for new contract

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is skipping mandatory minicamp this week in hopes of getting a new long-term contract. Coach Ron Rivera didn't sound concerned about the situation Tuesday.

news

15 NFL teams kick off mandatory minicamp Tuesday

As we approach the final days of offseason workouts, a smorgasbord of NFL teams kick off mandatory minicamps today.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz attends minicamp as contract talks pick up

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that franchise-tagged Dalton Schultz plans to attend the three-day mandatory session after skipping last week's OTAs, per a source informed of the situation.

news

COO Kevin Demoff 'optimistic' Rams can sign Odell Beckham: 'We would love to have him back'

Re-signing Odell Beckham remains on the Rams' wish list, L.A. chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said, though he admitted it likely could be a while.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 13

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe announced he underwent his second hip surgery this year.

news

New Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 'could see myself back' in Pittsburgh

Back in Pittsburgh on Sunday to host a charity event, new Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he could see himself returning to the Steelers some day.

news

Melvin Gordon 'not going to lay down' in 2022 battle for carries with Broncos

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is not about to give up his share of the backfield workload just because he turns 30 in less than a year.

news

Packers WR Allen Lazard signs RFA tender after sitting out minicamp for long-term deal

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard's standoff over a contract was short-lived. Lazard signed his restricted free-agent tender on Monday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW