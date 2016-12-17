Around the NFL

Carroll: I don't expect people to understand fake punt

Published: Dec 17, 2016 at 03:20 AM

Because NFL coaches are not the type to turn around and say 'You know what? That actually wasn't the best idea' we got another day of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defending a fake punt late in Thursday's game that injured Jon Ryan and kicked the head coach-less Rams while they were down three scores.

"We had a tremendous preparation for an opportunity to take that we knew could be like a turnover in the game," Carroll said Friday, via The Seattle Times. "If we could get the opportunity we would go for it. It didn't matter when it happened, we were looking for it the whole night. The opportunity that we took, it gave us a chance to hold onto the football and not give them even the chance to get the ball back. What more could I do to help my team?

"How it gets perceived and all, that's what you guys get to talk about when you want to and I think it's a waste of energy but I understand it. I don't expect that you can see it from our perspective. I thought it was an excellent demonstration of planning and prep and execution. It worked perfectly, except for the end of it was terrible. But that allowed us to keep the football and it didn't have anything to do with something with the score or anything, just trying to finish the game as well as we could, in command of it as we were."

While Carroll is probably right in some respects -- there were reasons for running that play that we will never truly understand without being in meeting rooms and locker rooms all week -- the optics are still troubling. Ryan got checked out at a hospital after sustaining a concussion and could miss some time. Carroll would not rule him out for their next game against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve.

It's easy for us to sit here and ignore the competitive nature of the sport from afar, though it would also be easy for Carroll to take a step back during a blowout win and wonder if the call was truly necessary. Perhaps there can be a lack of understanding on both sides.

As for the Seahawks' punting situation, Carroll joked that "there's a lot of guys who dropped notes in my suggestion box that they can punt. Guys like (Jermaine) Kearse and Russ (Russell Wilson), they all think they can punt if we need it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on upset loss to Cardinals: 'It sucks, it's humbling'

Two weeks of Dallas dominance came to a stunning end in Week 3. Adorned with flowers after beginning their season in such imposing fashion, the Cowboys crashed down to the any-given-Sunday reality of the NFL with their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid moves into sole possession of fourth all time with 271st win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid earned his 271st career victory (including playoffs) on Sunday after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. Reid took sole possession of fourth place all time in the NFL coaching ranks. 
news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down six things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley on fourth-down decision in win vs. Vikings: 'I make no apologies for that'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is well known for his devil-may-care approach. It almost cost Los Angeles a 28-24 win Sunday against the Vikings. 
news

Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' 70-point game: 'This doesn't compare to anything I've seen or been a part of'

The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to score 70 or more points in a game since 1966. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that he did not regret declining to go for the record at the end of Sunday's win over the Broncos.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers shoulder injury in loss to Packers, taken to local hospital

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out of Sunday's loss against the Packers due to a shoulder injury after being sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary in the second half.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Saints

Packers running back  Aaron Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are officially inactive for Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has chance to return next Monday vs. Seahawks despite high ankle sprain

Despite suffering what he told Prime Video was a high ankle sprain in New York's Week 2 win, Saquon Barkley has a chance to return to the field Monday night, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to get majority of carries with David Montgomery (thigh) out vs. Falcons

With veteran runner ﻿David Montgomery﻿ banged up coming into the Lions' Week 3 game against the Falcons, rookie ﻿Jahmyr Gibbs﻿ is finally slated for a starter's helping of snaps on Sunday.