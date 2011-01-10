Carroll hopes Tatupu, Obomanu will practice for Seahawks

Published: Jan 10, 2011 at 12:35 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he's hopeful linebacker Lofa Tatupu and wide receiver Ben Obomanu will be able to practice by the end of the week after suffering injuries during the wild-card playoff round against the New Orleans Saints.

Carroll said Monday that Tatupu has responded well after suffering a concussion during the fourth quarter on a hard collision with Saints running back Julius Jones. Tatupu still must be cleared under the NFL-mandated concussion testing, but Carroll said the team was pleased with the linebacker's condition two days after the injury.

Obomanu played most of the game after dislocating his right shoulder during the first quarter. Carroll said he believes Obomanu should be able to practice this week. He finished with five catches for 43 yards.

The Seahawks visit the NFC North champion Chicago Bears for an NFC Divisional game Sunday.

