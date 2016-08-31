Around the NFL

Carolina Panthers sign safety Stevie Brown

Published: Aug 31, 2016 at 05:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Stevie Brown has found a new home in the NFC South.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Carolina Panthers signed the free-agent safety to a one-year contract, per a source with knowledge of the move. The team later confirmed the deal.

Brown was out of football last season after stints with the Giants, Colts and Raiders. He started 19 games for New York between 2012 and 2014 and spent part of the 2011 offseason with the Panthers before reuniting with the team this week.

A seventh-round pick by Oakland in 2010, Brown was added to provide veteran depth behind safety Kurt Coleman and third-year backstop Tre Boston.

The Panthers also plan to start a pair of rookie corners -- James Bradberry and Daryl Worley -- but Carolina always finds a way to squeeze solid play out of the secondary.

Brown is no savior, but he impressed the Panthers enough to warrant a roster spot.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says toe injury is improving after bye week

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received a second opinion on his injured toe during his team's bye week and said Tuesday the biggest key to his recovery is rest.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Vikings activated their best cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday Night's matchup with the Steelers.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: T.J. Watt 'should absolutely get MVP votes' for stellar season

T.J. Watt is the likely Defensive Player of the Year front-runner following his monster game against the Ravens, but Ben Roethlisberger says the Steelers pass rusher is also deserving of MVP consideration.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on if he was benched in loss to Rams: 'I would say so'

Jaguars running back James Robinson seemingly was benched after an early fumble against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set for season-ending hip surgery

Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip, a measure that will help him heal up and bring to an end his season after just one game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. 
news

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.
news

Bill Belichick on Patriots' game plan for Bills rematch: 'We can use our whole passing game'

Following a Monday night victory where the Patriots threw the ball three times in a win over the Bills, coach Bill Belichick quipped about the team's game plan for a Week 16 rematch.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott downplays Bill Belichick's impact after 'MNF' loss to Patriots

Following a crucial home loss to the New England Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott was not among those heaping too much praise on Bill Belichick.
news

QB Mac Jones on Patriots' windy win against Bills: 'Just a crazy game'

Employing a run-first, run-second and run-third approach, the Patriots imposed their game plan and their will upon a wild, wooly and windy night in upstate New York en route to a 14-10 win over the Bills. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Patriots' win over Bills

In a windy battle for first place in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the Patriots downed Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW