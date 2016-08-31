Carolina Panthers sign safety Stevie Brown

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Carolina Panthers signed the free-agent safety to a one-year contract, per a source with knowledge of the move. The team later confirmed the deal.
A seventh-round pick by Oakland in 2010, Brown was added to provide veteran depth behind safety Kurt Coleman and third-year backstop Tre Boston.
The Panthers also plan to start a pair of rookie corners -- James Bradberry and Daryl Worley -- but Carolina always finds a way to squeeze solid play out of the secondary.