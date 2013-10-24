Carolina Panthers: Pulled Pork Sandwich

Slow-Cooked Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
By Chef Josiah Citrin
Yield:Serves 12
Ingredients:
1 3-5# Pork butt, boneless skin on
12 Hawaiian buns
2 cups dry rub (see below)
Cooking liquid (see below)
BBQ sauce (see below)
Cabbage Slaw (see below)
For the Dry rub:
¼ cup cumin
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup chili powder
1 tbsp cayenne pepper
¼ cup sea salt
¼ cup black pepper
1 tbsp dry mustard
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp garlic powder
For the Cooking liquid:
1 onion (quartered)
1 tbsp liquid smoke
1 cup cider vinegar
½ cup white vinegar
½ cup brown sugar
1/3 cup Worcestershire
½ cup water
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
For the BBQ sauce:
¼ cup brown mustard
½ cup ketchup
½ cup sugar
¼ cup light brown sugar
1 cup cider vinegar
½ cup water
¼ cup molasses
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne
½ teaspoon soy sauce
For the Cabbage Slaw:
Slaw ingredients:
1 head green cabbage
1 small sweet onion finely chopped
2 carrots (peeled and grated)
Dressing ingredients:
1 cup sugar
¼ cup water
1 teaspoon salt
¾ cup vinegar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon celery seed
2/3 cup vegetable oil
Method:
Slow cook the pork
Combine all of the dry rub ingredients and mix well. Rub the dry rub all over the pork, being sure to get it in all the cracks and crevices. Coat it well. Put the coated pork in the refrigerator for at least eight hours and up to 16. Heat a gas or charcoal grill and grill the rubbed pork on all sides (if you don't feel up to grilling you can sear it in vegetable oil on all sides).
Place the onions in the crock pot. Place the seared pork in the crock pot and drizzle with the liquid smoke. Combine the rest of the cooking liquid ingredients and mix well. Pour ½ the liquid over the pork and reserve the remaining liquid in the refrigerator. Cook the roast on low for eight to 10 hours. Remove the meat and onions, discard the onions and shred the meat with two forks. Transfer the shredded pork back to the crock pot and add remaining cooking liquid. Mix well and season to taste with salt. Keep warm in the crock pot.
BBQ Sauce
Combine all the ingredients in a non-reactive pan, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes stirring often. Transfer to a container and let cool for 30 minutes at room temperature. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Cabbage Slaw
Combine coleslaw ingredients in a large serving bowl. Heat water and sugar and salt until sugar is dissolved remove from the heat and add the rest of the ingredients except for the oil. Whisk to combine. Then slowly whisk in oil and pour over the cabbage toss well, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until thoroughly chilled.
To serve:
Lightly grill the buns, put pulled pork on the buns with BBQ sauce and cabbage slaw.
Enjoy!
