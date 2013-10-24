Carolina Panthers: Pulled Pork Sandwich

Combine all of the dry rub ingredients and mix well. Rub the dry rub all over the pork, being sure to get it in all the cracks and crevices. Coat it well. Put the coated pork in the refrigerator for at least eight hours and up to 16. Heat a gas or charcoal grill and grill the rubbed pork on all sides (if you don't feel up to grilling you can sear it in vegetable oil on all sides).