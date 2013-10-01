Carolina Panthers' Josh Thomas appreciates concussion protocol

Published: Oct 01, 2013 at 04:54 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • The Associated Press reported that California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation that requires the state's private schools to abide by the state's concussion protocols.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

