Carolina Panthers' Josh Thomas appreciates concussion protocol

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Thomas said this week he was thankful for his team's concussion protocol after suffering a concussion nine days ago, ESPN.com reported. He was back at practice Monday.
- Donte Whitner of the San Francisco 49ers complained that he is confused by the NFL's fines for big hits, The Sacramento Bee reported.
- Some Kansas City Chiefs players are getting involved in a benefit for Down Syndrome, KCChiefs.com reported.
- The Associated Press reported that California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation that requires the state's private schools to abide by the state's concussion protocols.
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on a study that said kids' trips to the emergency room for concussions were up, but the diagnoses of concussions were flat.
- Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported that the Marcus Lattimore Foundation donated Guardian Caps to a South Carolina high school.
- The Associated Press examined the concussion sensor project that involves the Arizona State football team.
- Former NFL player Sam Gash has become the latest endorser of Shockbox helmet sensors, Broadway World reported.
- USA Today reported how Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Fred Evans and some Chicago Bears are helping Evans' sister train for the U.S. bobsled team.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor