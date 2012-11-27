Carolina Panthers get rare win; Houston Texans No. 1

Published: Nov 26, 2012

» The 10-1 Houston Texans held onto the No. 1 spot in the latest NFL.com Power Poll. Find out which hard-charging team moved up to No. 2, and see where our experts rank your favorite team.

» Elliot Harrison offers his own detailed, 1-32 NFL Power Rankings.

» The Eagles' miserable season got worse Monday night when they suffered two more injuries. Gregg Rosenthal breaks down all of Week 12's walking wounded.

» Which NFC team has the best chance at the sixth playoff seed? Gregg Rosenthal handicaps the field, which includes Drew Brees and the upstart New Orleans Saints.

» Daniel Jeremiah weekly QB Performance Report compares Tom Brady with Eli Manning.

» Bucky Brooks sizes up the two NFC North title contenders and asks who's better: Chicago Bears or Green Bay Packers?

» Adam Schein offers nine people he doesn't trust down the stretch in The Schein Nine.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» Come up with creative names for three of Week 12's most memorable plays, including Ray Rice's fourth-down run, sprinklers going off in Miami and Mark Sanchez's fumble for a Patriots score. We'll let viewers pick the winner.

