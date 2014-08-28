Carolina Panthers blank Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason finale

PITTSBURGH -- Fozzy Whittaker ran for a 2-yard touchdown, Graham Gano added a short field goal and the Carolina Panthers beat the listless Pittsburgh Steelers 10-0 in the preseason finale Thursday night.
Both teams sat their star players with just 10 days to go before the regular season begins.
Carolina backup quarterback Derek Anderson led the Panthers to a field goal on his first drive to start the game. Anderson arrived in Pittsburgh overnight after he and his wife welcomed their first child. Whittaker rushed for 91 yards in a game even more vanilla than usual. The teams meet again in Carolina on Sept. 24.
Steelers third-string quarterback Landry Jones started, but did little to assure himself of a roster spot when the rosters are trimmed to 53 players.
