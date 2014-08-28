Carolina Panthers blank Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason finale

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 03:39 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Fozzy Whittaker ran for a 2-yard touchdown, Graham Gano added a short field goal and the Carolina Panthers beat the listless Pittsburgh Steelers 10-0 in the preseason finale Thursday night.

The Panthers (2-2) held the Steelers (1-3) to just 185 total yards.

Both teams sat their star players with just 10 days to go before the regular season begins.

Carolina backup quarterback Derek Anderson led the Panthers to a field goal on his first drive to start the game. Anderson arrived in Pittsburgh overnight after he and his wife welcomed their first child. Whittaker rushed for 91 yards in a game even more vanilla than usual. The teams meet again in Carolina on Sept. 24.

Steelers third-string quarterback Landry Jones started, but did little to assure himself of a roster spot when the rosters are trimmed to 53 players.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Fozzy Whittaker's performance against the Steelers with Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL head coach hires: Exploring the results of another cycle marred by diversity issues

Nine teams are making a change at head coach this offseason. Who's the headliner? And what's the fallout from Brian Flores' lawsuit? Judy Battista explores the results of another hiring cycle marred by diversity issues.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons plans to go 'hard as heck' in Pro Bowl: 'Like Sean Taylor out in that joint'

Looking to wrap a bow on his stellar rookie season, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons aims to showcase his skills in the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. 
news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan aims to 'strengthen' football operations, 'add brainpower' 

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Saturday during head coach Doug Pederson's introductory news conference that the team has notified the NFL it plans to hire an executive vice president of football operations and will also add someone to the staff to work under general manager Trent Baalke. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW