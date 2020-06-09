Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs

Carlos Hyde joins the Seattle Seahawks' backfield knowing he's likely going to play second fiddle to Chris Carson.

Hyde, who signed a one-year deal in Seattle late last month, noted that "everybody knows" Carson is the starter if he's healthy. The admission he's playing for second won't stop the running back from aiming higher.

"I'm looking forward to competing," Hyde said, via the team's official website. "There's definitely going to be competition with Carson and (Rashaad) Penny, guys who have already been there, who are already established. So, you definitely got to come in and compete, you're coming in trying to take a guy's job who's already been there. Carson has been putting up a thousand yards like it's nothing each year. So, it's definitely tough coming in trying to replace a guy like that, but I'm definitely open to the competition. It's not my first year in the league, I'm going on year seven, so I'm used to competing. It brings out the best in me, so I'm looking forward to it.

"Whatever it boils down to, whatever coach tells me, this is what we need you to do, I'm all for it. I'm coming in right now with the mindset of trying to be that guy, every-down back, be the guy for the team."

Carson remains a force when healthy and is expected to be ready for Week 1 after suffering a hip injury that ended his 2019 season prematurely. With Penny's ACL tear likely forcing the RB to start the season on the physically unable to perform list, there is a role for Hyde alongside Carson.

Hyde showed last season in Houston that he still can provide solid rushing ability when given the bulk of the workload. The 29-year-old earned a career-high 245 carries for 1,070 rushing yards with six TDs and a 4.4 yards per attempt average.