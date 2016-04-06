Carlos Hyde 'good to go' for 49ers' offseason program

New coach Chip Kelly recently touted the depth of the San Francisco 49ers' offensive personnel, starting with Carlos Hyde as "one of the really good young running backs."
Although Hyde's second NFL season ended prematurely due to a stress fracture that ultimately required foot surgery, the power back said Wednesday that he's "good to go" for Kelly's offseason program.
"My foot is feeling great," Hyde said, via Joe Fann of the 49ers' official website. "... If we played tomorrow, I'd be ready to go."
Beyond the health of his foot, a streamlined Hyde revealed that he will play lighter in Kelly's power spread scheme, having shed seven pounds to his current weight of 225.
Hyde sees similarities between Kelly's offense and the Ohio State scheme in which he starred under Urban Meyer.
"I already know what to expect in this offense," Hyde said. "I'm excited to be in it once again."
Hyde's excitement is matched by that of Kelly, who likes what he's seen on game film.
"He's a big, physical back who has that combination of size and speed," Kelly offered in February. "He should be fun to work with."
Hyde displayed an impressive blend of power, speed and elusiveness in last year's season-opener versus the Vikings, totaling 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 28 touches.
The 49ers need him to recapture that form in Kelly's system after finishing 32nd out of 32 teams in offense last season.