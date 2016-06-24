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Carlos Hyde: 49ers buying into Chip Kelly's offense

Published: Jun 24, 2016 at 01:00 AM

After the way his first NFL job ended, 49ers coach Chip Kelly needed players on his new team to buy into the offense in a way that the Eagles never did.

Running back Carlos Hyde seems to think the process is going well.

"I feel like the team has bought into his system. Even though it's new to most guys, I'm kind of familiar with the system from college," Hyde told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, via Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "But I definitely feel like everybody has bought into the system. And guys are just really looking forward this season. Guys are really looking forward to making a name for themselves."

Even though Hyde's offense at Ohio State and the Kelly offense are not exact replicas, some of the basic tenants (creating space, using tempo and propelling off the run) are similar. Kelly said in the past that Hyde will be fun to work with and that he was amazed by the former second-round pick during pro day workouts leading up to the 2014 NFL Draft.

And Hyde has every reason to lead the "buy-in" campaign. Running backs are the lifeblood of Kelly's offense, as evidenced by LeSean McCoy's 626 carries over his first two seasons with Kelly in Philadelphia. That works out to roughly 20 carries per game. LaMichael James carried the ball nearly 300 times in 2010 at Oregon and still managed 247 the following year with Kenjon Barner and De'Anthony Thomas on the roster. In Kelly's final season at Oregon, Barner carried the ball 278 times.

While it might not seem like it, Kelly's experiment in Philadelphia was a step toward progress. His attempt to secure multiple No. 1 running backs failed, but the theory behind it was sound given the pounding his players take at the position. Hyde, who has a supporting cast of Mike Davis, Kelvin Taylor, DuJuan Harris and Shaun Draughn, might not have the luxury of another bell cow on the roster.

As long as he stays healthy and doesn't mind the extra work, this could be a career year for the 24-year-old, who is heading into an offseason in which a contract extension could be in order if all goes according to plan. That is reason enough to buy in.

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