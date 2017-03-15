Carlos Dunlap: 'I don't see the plan' with Bengals

The Bengals have drafted and developed well over the years, but with so much mounting pressure on coach Marvin Lewis, it's surprising to see them take such a laissez-faire approach to the open market. This team has one of the most affordable quarterback contracts in the NFL (among high-profile starters) and should be using the savings to push the Bengals over their perennial hump. Instead, they are making this a development year for young offensive linemen.