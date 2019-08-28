Around the NFL

Carli Lloyd received 'pretty serious' offers from teams

Published: Aug 28, 2019 at 02:30 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Could U.S. women's national soccer team captain Carli Lloyd kick for a professional NFL team? That's been the question on the internet's mind ever since the three-time World Cup winner banged home a 55-yard field goal at a joint practice between the Ravens and Eagles last week.

Video of the kick -- right down the pipe -- went viral and resulted in Lloyd receiving offers from at least two NFL teams to potentially kick in their preseason games on Thursday.

Unfortunately, Lloyd was busy; the USWNT is playing a friendly against Portugal at the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. Soccer, her day job, takes precedent. Lloyd told NFL Network's Lindsay Rhodes on NFL Total Access on Wednesday, though, that had she not been occupied, she "potentially, probably would've entertained the idea" of kicking in an NFL preseason game.

"Pretty serious," Lloyd said of the offers from the anonymous organizations. "Like I said, I have a game this Thursday, which I happen to be playing in Philadelphia. It's not something I would've passed up. First and foremost, I am a soccer player. But it's been crazy. A casual day, me just having some fun, being competitive and kicking field goals went to being the most talked-about news around the globe. It's just crazy how all of that works."

The reaction to Lloyd's kick and to reports of NFL offers was swift and predictable. Some people thought giving the two-time FIFA Player of the Year and launcher of this beauty a shot at kicking in an NFL game was an interesting idea. Others were not so high on the concept, citing Lloyd's gender, size and inexperience in the sport.

Lloyd says she's well aware of the obstacles that come with placekicking in the NFL.

"Look, there's no denying that. I know that there's some challenges involved with this and I know that there's probably some players and people and everybody around the globe thinking this is the craziest thing," Lloyd told Rhodes. "But then I also see it from the one perspective of maybe this is kind of something that's going to break down some barriers and give people, women especially, the confidence to know that maybe they can be a part of any NFL team as a kicker.

"I mean, I'm not trying to be a running back or a quarterback; that would be an epic fail. But I do know that I could kick a ball pretty well and I pride myself in my technique and really it's all about getting it up and over. I know that there's loads of people that are saying, you know, big men coming at you.

"I don't know. I'd have to seriously go out to the field. Helmet, pads, two-step, really get the technique down, really practice it and then kind of see from there if it's possible."

So is the 37-year-old truly going to try out for an NFL roster down the road?

"There's actually a lot of people out there who are rooting for me and who are wanting me to try to do it," Lloyd said. "I've had other girls that have played for their youth teams or high school teams as a kicker and I've gotten messages saying that I've given them the confidence to go for it even more. That's kind of the message that you want to hear. Obviously, there's challenges with that, playing in a male-dominated sports. No other female has ever done this on the professional stage, so I know there are a lot of challenges and I get that.

"But we live in a different time in this world. I think anything is possible. I think somebody's got to be the first one, right?"

In the meantime, Lloyd will continue to log caps for the U.S. Women's National Team and Sky Blue FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) place on PUP list to start training camp

The Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and three other players on the PUP list to start training camp, along with three other players.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray following contract extension: 'This is where I want to be'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became the second-highest paid player in the NFL on Thursday. On Friday, he discussed his new contract and his hopes for his future in Arizona.

news

Running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards among six Ravens placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Six Ravens – left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and safety Ar'Darius Washington -- were placed on the physically unable to perform list Friday ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid unsure if OT Orlando Brown will report to training camp

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said Friday he wasn't sure if left tackle Orlando Brown would report to training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger laments missed opportunities in final years of career, hopes for place in Canton

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, looking back on his career, believes the game changed from team-first to me-first, that it was "mostly" general manager Kevin Colbert who wanted to move on at QB, and that he's done enough to head to the Hall of Fame.

news

Eagles reveal alternate black helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest team to unveil an alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season. Philly showed off their new black helmets on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 22

The Browns announced they've placed third-round pick WR David Bell on the active/PUP list, but also assigned fourth-round pick DT Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal.

news

Cincinnati reveals alternate 'White Bengal' helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Bengals officially revealed their new alternate white helmet on Friday via their Twitter account.

news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: There are 'a lot of targets to go around' with Tyreek Hill gone

The main holdover from last year's Chiefs receiver group, Mecole Hardman, told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday that he expects Patrick Mahomes to give every receiver a chance to shine.

news

Jets to wear black alternate helmets in three games during 2022 season

The New York Jets joined the alternate helmets party this offseason. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson announced Friday the Jets would wear a "Stealth Black Helmet" for three games in 2022.

news

Jets' Bryce Hall embraces competition for starting cornerback job

The Jets spent the offseason upgrading the CB room, adding free agent D.J. Reed and drafting Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4. The moves thrust incumbent Bryce Hall into a spot to battle for a starting job this training camp.

news

Najee Harris: 'I'll get 500' carries if it helps Steelers win

Joining the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week, Steelers running back Najee Harris made it clear he's open to whatever workload the team needs to win.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW