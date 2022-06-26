Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000

Free-agent pass rusher Carl Nassib has announced another partnership with The Trevor Project as a part of Pride Month and will match all donations made to the organization up to $100,000.

"I want to wish everyone a happy Pride Month," Nassib said Sunday on his Instagram video. "I also want to remind people why Pride is important to me. Out there right now, there's a kid saying, 'I would rather be dead than be gay.' And that's why I'm partnering again with the Trevor Project and matching all donations up to $100,000. I really hope you guys join me in supporting this awesome organization and supporting these young kids. I hope you guys have a great rest of your Pride Month, and thank you very much."

Nassib made NFL history in June 2021 as the first active player in the league to come out as gay. During that announcement, he also stated he would be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project. Both the NFL and the Las Vegas Raiders followed suit, matching Nassib's contribution.

As part of Nassib's second round of giving to the organization a year later, he will match donations made at trvr.org/CarlMatch.

The Trevor Project is a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention and mental health awareness among LGBTQ youth. It provides a number of resources, such as call and text lines for at-risk youth to speak to counselors confidentially, as well as access to inclusive online communities.

Nassib, a six-year veteran, is currently without a team heading into 2022. He joined the league as a third-round pick in the 2016 draft and played two seasons apiece with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders.

Las Vegas released Nassib this March after a season in which he appeared in 13 games, forced one fumble and made 21 tackles -- including 1.5 sacks.