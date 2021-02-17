Around the NFL

Cards WRs coach: DeAndre Hopkins 'probably the only one in the league I can compare to' Megatron

Published: Feb 17, 2021 at 07:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson spent most of the early portion of his coaching career with an up-close, personal view of Calvin Johnson, seeing first-hand how the Hall of Fame wideout was different.

Jefferson said Tuesday that in his view, only one receiver in the NFL reminds him of Megatron: ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿.

"(Hopkins is) probably the only one in the league I can compare to Calvin right now, has the skill set Calvin had, playing above the rim and in those competitive situations coming down with the ball," Jefferson said, via the team's official website.

Following his playing career, Jefferson was the Detroit Lions assistant WRs coach in 2007 when Johnson entered the NFL. Jefferson was then elevated to receivers coach full time from 2008-2012, the bulk of Megatron's career.

The 51-year-old assistant has a unique perspective on what made Johnson the best in the league during his Hall of Fame run. Johnson's record-setting 1,964-yard receiving season came in Jefferson's final year with the Lions.

Generating 1,000-plus yard seasons in six of his eight seasons, Hopkins certainly owns some of the same skills that made Johnson great. Most notably, Megatron and Nuk both own the ability to high-point the ball in traffic, their massive, vice-grip hands allowing them to clutch the pigskin as defensive backs swipe. Hopkins' Hail Murray victory catch in 2020 was as good a Megatron replication as we've seen.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz -- head coach for most of Jefferson's tenure in Detroit -- made headlines this season when he compared ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ to Johnson. The comparison was supposed to be a compliment, but Metcalf turned it into a motivating slight. Perhaps Metcalf will also view Jefferson not comparing him to Megatron as another slight, just to close that circle.

As for the big question on the Cardinals receiver corps this season, the future of ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿, Jefferson said he has "no insight" into whether the future Hall of Famer plans to retire or return.

"I try not to bother guys during this time," Jefferson said of the 38-year-old Fitzgerald. "This kid is the ultimate professional. I look forward to talking with him."

Related Content

news

Bills owner Kim Pegula excited to see how Josh Allen 'evolves' in 2021

Josh Allen enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020 that saw him vastly improve his accuracy and playmaking. The Bills are hoping for another leap in 2021. 
news

Ndamukong Suh 'not ready to hang them up yet,' wants to remain in Tampa with Tom Brady

Following the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory, 34-year-old defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh isn't ready to retire. Instead, he'd like to return to Tampa Bay.
news

Trevor Lawrence's surgery on non-throwing shoulder 'went great'; QB will be ready for training camp

Trevor Lawrence's shoulder surgery is already in the past. Now it's on to rehab. The Clemson product went under the knife Tuesday to fix the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.
news

Titans reach out to J.J. Watt; GM wants to 'find guys that love ball' this offseason

Last offseason, Titans GM Jon Robinson's most notable work didn't pan out; Vic Beasley, Isaiah Wilson and Jadeveon Clowney were all busts. Now, Robinson enters another offseason in which he cannot afford to see the same results.
news

Allen Robinson, Bears haven't had contract talks since September as tag deadline approaches

Bears receiver ﻿Allen Robinson said there was an "open line of communication" with the club but noted that sides hadn't spoken for "some time." That some time is apparently months. 
news

Dolphins sign All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders to five-year, $22M extension through 2026

All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders is getting paid. The team officially announced Sanders signed a contract extension Tuesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the extension is for five years, worth $22 million with $10M guaranteed.
news

Panthers release DT Kawann Short after eight seasons in Carolina

Carolina is cutting veteran defensive lineman Kawann Short, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Short played eight seasons with the Panthers, but played just five games over the last two years.
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: 'You always bring in quarterbacks' whether in draft or free agency

﻿Matt Ryan﻿ is expected to be the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback for at least 2021, but his presence shouldn't stop the club from considering adding a potential replacement for down the line.
news

LeBron James says he 'would have made' NFL team if he tried out during 2011 lockout

During the 2011 NBA lockout, LeBron James had an offer to try out for the Cowboys. In a recent interview with The Athletic, James said that the Seahawks also sent him a jersey with an offer to work out.
news

Bruce Arians: Tom Brady came to Buccaneers to 'try a different way'

Tom Brady﻿'s seventh Super Bowl ring stands apart from the previous half dozen. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians explains why the QB made the decision to come to Tampa Bay to claim his latest Lombardi.
news

Adrian Peterson hopes to break Emmitt Smith's record, chase ring until he's 40

Adrian Peterson wants to play until he's 40 years old, and wants to make history in more ways than just merely remaining active in the NFL. He wants to break the all-time rushing record -- and win a title.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW