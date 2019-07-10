Cards take Jalen Thompson in supplemental draft

The safety is a stellar tackler with a nose for the football and could battle for backup snaps behind Budda Baker and D.J. Swearinger despite not having the advantage of the pre-training camp workouts with his new squad. Interestingly, the Cards just drafted safety Deionte Thompson out of Alabama in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Analyst Tony Pauline reported that some in the Cardinals organization viewed Jalen as a better player and prospect than Deionte.