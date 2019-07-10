Cards take Jalen Thompson in supplemental draft

The Cards selected defensive back Jalen Thompson out of Washington State in the fifth round of the supplemental draft on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team later announced the pick.
Per the supplemental draft rules, the pick takes the place of the Cardinals' fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cards owned two fifth-rounders next season due to the Josh Rosen trade.
Viewed as the best prospect in the supplemental draft, Thompson was widely expected to be taken in the later rounds after compiling 190 tackles, 11 sacks, six interceptions, 17 passes defended and two forced fumbles in three seasons at WSU. He entered the summer draft after a violation of NCAA rules.
The safety is a stellar tackler with a nose for the football and could battle for backup snaps behind Budda Baker and D.J. Swearinger despite not having the advantage of the pre-training camp workouts with his new squad. Interestingly, the Cards just drafted safety Deionte Thompson out of Alabama in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Analyst Tony Pauline reported that some in the Cardinals organization viewed Jalen as a better player and prospect than Deionte.
An Arizona team full of needs entering the offseason did well to boost the defense this spring. Adding Jalen Thompson, who some believe could have gone several rounds earlier in 2020 with another good college season, is another low-risk positive move that should add potential depth.
Thompson was the only player selected in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft.
The four other eligible players -- West Virginia WR Marcus Simms, Syracuse LB Shyheim Cullen, Northland CC TE Devonaire Clarington and St. Francis DB Bryant Perry -- became free agents.
The Jaguars announced they had signed Simms on Thursday. Jacksonville was one of several teams to offer Simms a deal.