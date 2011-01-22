Cards' Dockett named to Pro Bowl; Vikes' Kevin Williams out

Published: Jan 22, 2011 at 08:26 AM

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett was added to the NFC Pro Bowl team Saturday as a replacement for Minnesota's Kevin Williams, himself a replacement for Detroit's Ndamukong Suh.

Williams' wife is expecting a child. Suh has a shoulder injury.

Dockett, also named to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009, registered 52 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games this season.

Dockett, a third-round draft pick out of Florida State in 2004, has played his entire NFL career with the Cardinals. He signed a four-year contract extension in September. He had two years left on his previous contract, so the new deal runs through the 2015 season.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

