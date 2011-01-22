Cards' Dockett named to Pro Bowl; Vikes' Kevin Williams out

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett was added to the NFC Pro Bowl team Saturday as a replacement for Minnesota's Kevin Williams, himself a replacement for Detroit's Ndamukong Suh.
Williams' wife is expecting a child. Suh has a shoulder injury.
Dockett, also named to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009, registered 52 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games this season.
Dockett, a third-round draft pick out of Florida State in 2004, has played his entire NFL career with the Cardinals. He signed a four-year contract extension in September. He had two years left on his previous contract, so the new deal runs through the 2015 season.
