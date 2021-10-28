Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) active vs. Packers

Though he's no stranger to being on the injury report, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' history shows he's almost always ready to go on game day.

That's the case again for tonight, as Hopkins is active for the Arizona Cardinals' home game against the Green Bay Packers to open Week 8 on Thursday Night Football.

Hopkins didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury and took a questionable designation into Thursday, but ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s No. 1 option will be on the field in Glendale tonight.

In the midst of his second season with the Cardinals, Hopkins has never missed a game for Arizona, and during his eight-plus NFL seasons with Arizona and Houston, he's played in 133 of a possible 135 games.

Hopkins, who's tallied 33 receptions for 420 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, is a welcomed sign in the lineup for Arizona and more so in light of defensive end J.J. Watt having to undergo shoulder surgery that's likely to end his season.