Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

DeAndre Hopkins is getting a second opinion on the leg injury suffered late in the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury and won't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, per sources. The star wideout is in danger of missing this week’s game against Detroit, Rapoport added.

Hopkins went out near the end of Monday's loss after suffering the injury. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday.

The star wideout missed three games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. While Nuk garnered his first double-digit target game of the season in Week 14, catching five of 12 passes his way for 54 yards, the Pro Bowler still has yet to generate a 100-yard game in 2021.

Facing the 1-11-1 Lions this week, the 10-3 Cards could play it safe with Hopkins and hope the second opinion doesn't come back with worse results than the wideout possibly missing one game down the stretch.