Cardinals WR Breaston undergoes surgery on right knee

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Steve Breaston had arthroscopic surgery to repair meniscus damage in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday.
The Cardinals haven't put a timetable on how long Breaston will be out of action, but the injury isn't believed to be extensive, according to the team.
The Cardinals face the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in Week 5 before having a bye. Depending on his recovery, Breaston might not return until after that. The Cardinals also could get receiver Early Doucet, who has a sports hernia, back then.
Breaston, who's in his fourth NFL season, has 14 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown in three games this season.