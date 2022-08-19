Around the NFL

Cardinals to induct former owner Bill Bidwill into Ring of Honor during Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

Published: Aug 19, 2022
Around the NFL Staff

The Arizona Cardinals will induct former owner Bill Bidwill into their Ring of Honor during halftime of their Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11.

Bidwill, the father of current Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, died in 2019 at the age of 88.

Bill Bidwill's father, Charles W. Bidwill Sr., bought the then-Chicago Cardinals in 1933. Bill worked as a ball boy for the club as a child and then joined the club in a full-time capacity in 1960. He took over sole ownership of the Cardinals franchise in 1972.

Under Bill Bidwill's ownership, the Cardinals relocated from St. Louis to Phoenix in 1988 and moved into the state-of-the-art State Farm Field in 2006. The team reached its first and only Super Bowl in 2008.

Bidwill was honored with the Paul "Tank" Younger Award from the Fritz Pollard Alliance in 2010. Five years later, Arizona established the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship to increase diversity and provide opportunities to gain NFL coaching experience.

Bidwill will be the 19th individual inducted into Arizona's Ring of Honor. Current members include Bidwill's father, Dick "Night Train" Lane, Carson Palmer, Kurt Warner, Aeneas Williams and Pat Tillman.

