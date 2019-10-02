Bill Bidwill's unassuming life revolved around beloved Cardinals

Bill Bidwill's life with the Cardinals began during his childhood, when he served as a ball boy, back when the team was located on the South Side of Chicago. His father, Charles, a successful lawyer and prominent figure in sports circles there, had bought the team in 1932 for $50,000, and although Charles, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is considered one of the founders of the NFL, there was precious little success through the years. Eight months after Charles' death in 1947, with his wife having taken control of the team, the Cardinals won the NFL championship -- and not much more after that.