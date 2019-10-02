NFL reacts to passing of Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill

Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, whose association with the team spanned eight decades, passed away Wednesday at the age of 88.

The NFL community offered its condolences to the Bidwill family.

Statement from Commissioner Roger Goodell:

"Bill Bidwill was part of the NFL family his entire life, starting from his days as a ball boy through his time as an owner. Although never one to seek the spotlight, Bill had an incredible sense of humor and he made extraordinary contributions to the NFL. Bill's vision brought the Cardinals, the NFL and multiple Super Bowls to Arizona. He was a leader in embracing diversity and employed the first African American female executive, and the first African American general manager and head coach tandem. We extend our condolences to Bill's family and the Cardinals organization, which along with his faith, meant so much to him."

He was also a man of quiet generosity giving of his time and resources to make lives better. I'll always remember the opportunity he gave me to live my dream in the NFL. Rest in peace, Mr. B. â Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) October 2, 2019

Rest in peace, Bill Bidwill, legendary owner of the Cardinals. Bill was involved with our league since 1932, and was a leader on the initiative of minority front office hiring. My sympathies go out to Michael, the entire Bidwill family and the Cardinals organization. â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 2, 2019

Chicago Bears chairman George H. McCaskey:

"One of our family's proudest associations in the NFL is with the Bidwill family. It goes back three generations, and at the heart of it is Bill Bidwill. His sacrifices on behalf of our great game are not properly documented, nor properly appreciated. He was a gracious man, a raconteur, and a great friend. Our deepest condolences to Michael, the extended Bidwill family, and the entire Cardinals organization."

New York Giants president and CEO John Mara:

"Bill Bidwill was one of the most important owners in the history of the National Football League. He was a kind and decent man who loved his team and the League. He leaves behind a wonderful family. Bill was someone I greatly admired and respected. I was proud to call him a friend."

Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford:

"Our hearts go out to the Arizona Cardinals as we mourn the passing of Bill Bidwill. The Lions and Cardinals have always shared a proud bond as two of the NFL's original franchises, and the Bidwill Family holds a treasured place in the history of professional football. His more than 80 years of life as part of the Cardinals organization will be remembered through a legacy marked by countless contributions to our great game.

On behalf of my family and the Detroit Lions, we extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to his children -- Bill Jr., Michael, Nicole, Patrick and Tim -- and the entire Bidwill Family."

Former Cardinals general manager Rod Graves:

"Mr. Bidwill was one of the greatest men I've known. He was more to me than just an employer. He was my friend and my teacher. I felt the support and encouragement that is rarely present in the workplace. He taught me how to be a better professional."

A statement from Terry and Kim Pegula on the passing of @AZCardinals owner Bill Bidwill. pic.twitter.com/p0kYRaa5Lb â Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 2, 2019

Our hearts are heavy to hear the news of the passing of @AZCardinals owner, Bill Bidwill. On behalf of the entire Seahawks organization, we send our sincerest condolences to the Arizona Cardinals and the Bidwill family. ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/aKS487mHGI â Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 2, 2019

Cardinals Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner:

"It is a sad day for all of us in the Cardinals family hearing of the passing of Mr. B. I will remember fondly all the time I spent with him and the moments we shared together. Among my favorites were our conversation on the way to Tamp Bay for Super Bowl XLIII, the numerous interactions on the practice field and my most fond memories, the lunches we shared at the facility, in which I got to hear football and personal stories from a man that had a huge impact on the game and a community I love! To know Mr. B was to know a man that embodied kindness, humility and generosity. A man, although much of the time out of the spotlight, that had tremendous impact on the strides and successes of the NFL as a league. Though he never graduated from his bow tie, he was very forward thinking and ahead of his time in terms of making advances for all people in the game of football. I am extremely grateful to Mr. B for extending me an opportunity to rebuild my career and help build on the great tradition of the Arizona Cardinals. I will do my best to carry on his incredible legacy as a Cardinal and in the community. He will be greatly missed."

Condolences to the family of Bill Bidwell. I was grateful to have the opportunity to extend my career with the @AZCardinals & Iâll never forget him or the Cardinals fam. â Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) October 2, 2019

@AZCardinals My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bidwill family during this tough time. Mr. B drafted me and gave me a chance in the @NFL and Iâll be forever grateful for that opportunity! RIP Mr.B! â Jake Plummer (@snakestakes) October 2, 2019

Sending my thoughts and prayers to the entire Bidwill family. RIP Mr. Bidwill. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/cbNxtjz4Ei â Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) October 2, 2019

RIP MR. Bidwill. You gave a young kid with off field issues a chance to play for your team. Grateful & so thankful for that chance as it helped shape me as I am today. Thank you & Rest Well! Your legacy is cemented. â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 2, 2019

#RIP Mr. B! I just got this picture Sunday and put in on my wall immediately cause of what it meant to me. I got to say something to him that goes back to when I signed in 04â Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a part of something special! @AZCardinals #Birdgang pic.twitter.com/txj9acHZot â Bertrand Berry (@btrain92) October 2, 2019