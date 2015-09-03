Cardinals season preview: Back to the playoffs?

The Cardinals went 11-5 last season despite outscoring their opponents by just 11 points all year. That charts back to losing your starting quarterback, but Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders ranked the Cardinals as the "strongest candidate to decline in 2015." A brutal schedule inside the division and against the AFC North doesn't help. The team has consistently played above its own roster talent, though, which we attribute to Arians. This season will test one of our favorite coaches.