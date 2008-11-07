Cardinals' rise to contender status is just one key Week 10 storyline

Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker retires
David Baker announced Saturday that he is stepping down as president and executive director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after more than seven years. Jim Porter, who's been serving as its chief marketing and communications officer, has been named the new president.
Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on IR
Christian McCaffrey will be gone till November. The Panthers placed their star running back on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least three more games. McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a setback in practice this week.
NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16
T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend. The Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.