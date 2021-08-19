Cardinals ready to 'have fun' with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green in same receiving corps

We're nearly out of on-paper season, when rosters shift from the sheet to the field, and when player personnel executives' decisions are put to the test.

One such test is taking place in Arizona, where a low-risk addition of A.J. Green stands to potentially bolster the Cardinals' receiving corps. How much Green will help remains to be seen, of course, but optimists are turning to a familiar phrase to describe the challenge this corps will present opponents: Pick your poison.

"If you have one good corner on your team and you're playing man-to-man on third-and-5, you're going to travel him with [DeAndre Hopkins] and leave your second-best guy with A.J.?" former Bengals offensive coordinator and Washington head coach Jay Gruden said, via ESPN. "Are you out of your mind? That's the big issue.

"It's going to be really hard. ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ should have fun."

Watching Kyler Murray is fun, so if Murray is having fun, everyone tuning in should have an absolute blast. Super Bowl!

But what Gruden mentioned about traveling a corner -- essentially having a specific defender follow a specific receiver no matter where he aligns -- is interesting, because it doesn't quite fit with how the Cardinals operate, at least to this point.