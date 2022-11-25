Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Published: Nov 25, 2022 at 03:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cardinals desperately need a win in Week 12. It appears they're getting some reinforcements just in time.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on injured reserve.

"Looks good. Yeah, looks that way," Kingsbury said of Murray. "He's had a good week. He got some full-speed reps today, looked sharp. We're excited."

Murray could take one more week plus Arizona's Week 13 bye to be certain he's ready to return from an injury that tends to nag, but Kingsbury said the quarterback is tired of waiting and knows his 4-7 team could use his talents.

"Yeah, we had talked about it, but obviously he was anxious to get back," Kingsbury said. "He feels great, feels 100 percent. If there was anything less than that we would have maybe waited, but he feels full-go."

A fractured foot forced Brown out of action in Week 6, and his path back to the field reached an important checkpoint a little over a week ago when the Cardinals designated him to return from IR, allowing him to practice. He still has to be activated from injured reserve, but based on what Kingsbury said Friday, it appears it is only a matter of time before Brown is officially part of the 53-man roster once again.

"He looked good today," Kingsbury said. "He's been progressing, and I feel good about him playing Sunday."

Arizona has been forced to proceed with veteran backup Colt McCoy in each of its last two games, winning the first before falling to the 49ers on Monday night. Without Brown, the Cardinals' offense has relied disproportionately on DeAndre Hopkins, with Greg Dortch and A.J. Green standing as their remaining options at receiver. Brown's return would bolster this group, which will hope to get back on track with Murray in the lineup.

Arizona is coming off a blowout loss to San Francisco in Mexico City and cannot afford to lose often in the weeks ahead. The Los Angeles Chargers come to town after suffering their own heartbreaking defeat in front of a national television audience. The Cardinals will need as many playmakers as possible to keep pace with the Chargers and attempt to get back on the winning side of things before they reach their weeklong break.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he did sustain a tear in his lateral mensicus and will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showed signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'

Giants QB Daniel Jones takes ownership of a bad throw to Saquon Barkley in the third quarter that could've extended a key drive in a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry on overturned TD vs. Vikings: 'I believe I caught it'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry shares his frustrations on his overturned touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE