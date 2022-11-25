Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

The Cardinals desperately need a win in Week 12. It appears they're getting some reinforcements just in time.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on injured reserve.

"Looks good. Yeah, looks that way," Kingsbury said of Murray. "He's had a good week. He got some full-speed reps today, looked sharp. We're excited."

Murray could take one more week plus Arizona's Week 13 bye to be certain he's ready to return from an injury that tends to nag, but Kingsbury said the quarterback is tired of waiting and knows his 4-7 team could use his talents.

"Yeah, we had talked about it, but obviously he was anxious to get back," Kingsbury said. "He feels great, feels 100 percent. If there was anything less than that we would have maybe waited, but he feels full-go."

A fractured foot forced Brown out of action in Week 6, and his path back to the field reached an important checkpoint a little over a week ago when the Cardinals designated him to return from IR, allowing him to practice. He still has to be activated from injured reserve, but based on what Kingsbury said Friday, it appears it is only a matter of time before Brown is officially part of the 53-man roster once again.

"He looked good today," Kingsbury said. "He's been progressing, and I feel good about him playing Sunday."

Arizona has been forced to proceed with veteran backup Colt McCoy in each of its last two games, winning the first before falling to the 49ers on Monday night. Without Brown, the Cardinals' offense has relied disproportionately on DeAndre Hopkins, with Greg Dortch and A.J. Green standing as their remaining options at receiver. Brown's return would bolster this group, which will hope to get back on track with Murray in the lineup.