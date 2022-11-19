Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers

Published: Nov 19, 2022 at 06:51 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been labeled as questionable for the Cardinals' Mexico City showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Murray first suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle, and while he was able to play through it in that game, the injury was enough to keep him out of last week's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into this week's game, Murray was still listed as a limited participant in all three practices, and with his questionable designation we'll have to wait until closer to game time to know whether he'll be able to return to the field in Mexico City.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy was also listed on the injury report earlier in the week with a knee injury, but was a full participant for both Thursday and Friday's practices. If Murray is unable to go on Monday night, it McCoy would be in line to start for the Cardinals for the second straight week.

McCoy had played in the battle of the backups last week versus the Rams, who were without their usual QB as well. Behind a 238 passing yard performance, McCoy led Arizona to the 27-17 win. Playing on Monday night would mark his fifth start in his two years with the Cardinals.

Also listed as questionable for Monday's game were wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and guard Max Garcia (shoulder). Ruled out already are offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (back) and cornerback Byron Murphy (back).

The 49ers (5-4) and Cardinals (4-6) will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

