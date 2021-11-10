Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) optimistic about Week 10 return vs. Panthers

Published: Nov 10, 2021 at 03:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

It's looking more likely that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury will cost him just one game.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback said Wednesday that he's made "crazy" progress -- in a good way -- in recovering from the injury and is optimistic about his availability to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, per Cardinals beat writer Darren Urban. Nevertheless, Murray was not able to participate in practice Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

His return can't come soon enough as the Cardinals look to keep a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. Murray leads one of the NFL's most prolific offenses and is maintaining an NFL-best completion percentage of 72.7. His ability to extend plays with his scrambling ability and distribute accurate throws to a deep and talented receiving corps has helped Arizona to 30.8 points per game, the second-best average in the NFL.

Murray did not practice last week and was designated inactive for the Cardinals' Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers, despite some optimism that he might be able to play. Veteran backup ﻿Colt McCoy﻿ replaced Murray effectively as Arizona improved to 8-1. The Cardinals also played without ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ (hamstring) at wide receiver, who, like Murray, was designated inactive. Hopkins' status for the game against Carolina is also uncertain.

Murray initially injured his ankle against the Green Bay Packers in the Week 8 Thursday night game, Arizona's first loss of the season.

Related Content

news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) headed to IR, facing 4-6 week recovery

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will head to injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said his starting QB will end up on IR with a 4-6 week timeline on his recovery.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back. RB Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday that he's a "victim" from a Nov. 2020 incident that has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.
news

NFL SVP of officiating: 'Posturing' prompted taunting penalty on Bears' Cassius Marsh

NFL senior VP of officiating Perry Fewell addressed the controversial taunting flag on Bears LB Cassius Marsh from Monday Night Football. In his weekly video, Fewell was direct in his explanation of the penalty, supporting referee Tony Corrente's judgment.
news

Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to three-year, $48M extension through 2025

Cleveland continues to lock down critical pieces of its offensive line. The Browns have signed guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $48 million.
news

Arians says Bucs won't target Odell Beckham: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters'

Consider the Buccaneers out of the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. Coach Bruce Arians quipped Wednesday that with Antonio Brown in the building, the Bucs wouldn't chase Beckham.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications 

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.
news

Jets QB Mike White will start vs. Bills with Joe Flacco as backup QB

Mike White is back in action. Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters White will start Sunday against the Bills, while recently acquired veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will be his backup.
news

Bills OC Brian Daboll shoulders blame for offensive issues: 'It starts with me'

Bills QB Josh Allen already took blame for the team's bad 9-6 loss in Jacksonville. Now, OC Brian Daboll is also bearing some of the brunt for the offense's inability to move the ball consistently.
news

Niners LB Fred Warner defends DC DeMeco Ryans amid struggles: 'We know that it's on us (players)'

San Francisco's latest defensive letdown has brought the heat on first-time coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Star linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿, however, is defending the DC.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW