Cardinals QB Kolb questionable after missing more practice

Kevin Kolb is returning to Philadelphia, the place where his career began. Whether or not the quarterback takes the field with the rest of the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday's matchup with the Eagles is a different story.
Kolb will be a game-day decision for the Cardinals again this week, according to the team's website, after he was held out of a second straight week of practices because of a case of turf toe on his right foot. The Cardinals listed Kolb as questionable Friday.
The game clearly has additional meaning for Kolb, who said he wanted to play "at all costs" and insisted there had been "dramatic improvement" with his injury during the week.
It seems more likely, however, that John Skelton will make his second consecutive start for the Cardinals. Coach Ken Whisenhunt hinted the game-time decision over Kolb could be about whether or not he is active in a backup role behind Skelton. The determining factor for Kolb has been his ability to push off his right foot to throw, which the team will presumably test on the turf of Lincoln Financial Field.
The Cardinals listed tight end Todd Heap (hamstring) as questionable, while linebacker Joey Porter (knee) and safety Kerry Rhodes (foot) were ruled out.
