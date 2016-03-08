Cardinals, QB Drew Stanton strike two-year deal

Drew Stanton and the team agreed on a two-year contract Tuesday that will keep him in the desert through 2017, per agent Mike McCartney. The Cardinals later confirmed the deal.
Stanton's deal is worth $6.5 million, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source.
The quarterback barely saw the field last season but built a 5-3 record as a starter in place of Palmer in 2014. Completing 55 percent of his passes that year, Stanton pumped out seven touchdowns to five picks.
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians adores his No. 2 quarterback, boldly telling reporters two Novembers ago: "We can win the Super Bowl with Drew Stanton. There is no doubt in my mind."
Arians backed this up feeding the entire playbook to Stanton, who was encouraged to test the field. He showed off his arm in 2014 with a string of big throws -- including this heat-seeker to John Brown -- but the 31-year-old signal caller saw just 25 attempts last season for the high-flying Cardinals.
We wouldn't be surprised to see Arizona pick up a developmental passer in the draft, but Stanton remains a lock to roll into the season with the second-string role intact.