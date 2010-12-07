Cardinals place QB Hall on injured reserve, sign Bartel

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have placed quarterback Max Hall on injured reserve and signed former Washington Redskins third-stringer Richard Bartel.
Hall, an undrafted rookie out of BYU who started twice earlier this season, dislocated his left shoulder after relieving starter Derek Anderson in Sunday's 19-6 loss to St. Louis.
Arizona third-string quarterback John Skelton finished the game and could start on Sunday against Denver.
Bartel was released by the Redskins in their final roster cut on Sept. 4. He was Washington's third quarterback in the final six games of last season but did not appear in any games. Bartel had played this season for Sacramento of the United Football League.
