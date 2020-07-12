Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill home after being hospitalized for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has been released from the hospital two days after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Sunday.

The team announced Friday that the 55-year-old chairman received the diagnosis after recently spending a few weeks traveling on the East Coast. He was submitted to a Rhode Island hospital sometime after.

"This week, I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is," Bidwill said in a statement released by the team. "My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport (R.I.) Hospital.

"I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I'm very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves."