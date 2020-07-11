Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The Cardinals confirmed the news Friday, adding that the 55-year-old chairman is currently hospitalized but "his symptoms have subsided and Bidwill is expected to be released sometime this weekend."
Bidwill recently spent several weeks on the East Coast and is believed to have been infected while there, per the team. The Cardinals said Bidwill has been working remotely since their facility shut down in March and he "hasn't had any in-person contact with coaches, players or football staff."
He is the first NFL owner publicly known to have contracted the novel coronavirus.