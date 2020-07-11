Around the NFL

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The Cardinals confirmed the news Friday, adding that the 55-year-old chairman is currently hospitalized but "his symptoms have subsided and Bidwill is expected to be released sometime this weekend."

Bidwill recently spent several weeks on the East Coast and is believed to have been infected while there, per the team. The Cardinals said Bidwill has been working remotely since their facility shut down in March and he "hasn't had any in-person contact with coaches, players or football staff."

He is the first NFL owner publicly known to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Steelers' Dupree files grievance three months after signing tag

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree has filed a grievance with hopes that he'll be paid as a defensive end rather than a linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
Eagles discipline WR DeSean Jackson, keeping him on roster

The Eagles fined DeSean Jackson in the wake of controversial Instagram posts and said he "must also commit to supporting his words with actions" to remain on the team.
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett signing franchise tag

After months of speculation, Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Patrick Mahomes: 'No slowing down' for Andy Reid -- or Chiefs

The ultra-talented Chiefs signal-caller is confident plenty of successful years lie ahead with his head coach still going strong and his lucrative contract flexible to keep other talent.
Jon Gruden on Allegiant Stadium: 'Greatest thing I've ever seen'

The Raiders coach gives thanks and a pep talk to workers at Allegiant Stadium, which he says looks "freaking awesome."
'True challenge' awaits Barr, Vikings D after offseason changes

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr noted that building communication will be harder this year but that he has faith coach Mike Zimmer and his staff will help speed up the process once training camp opens. 
N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy's Friday announcement that the state's quarantine rule provides some leeway for those whose travel has been deemed essential has opened the door for the possibility that the Giants and Jets players and staffs will not have to isolate for 14 days prior to the start of training camp later this month.
Lions RB D'Andre Swift ready to battle Kerryon 'full force' for snaps

Detroit drafted multifaceted Georgia product D'Andre Swift in the second round to bolster a running back crew that has lacked pizzazz when incumbent starter Kerryon Johnson has gone down with knee injuries.

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session

Cam Newton continues to make the rounds working with new teammates. The New England Patriots quarterback was spotted tossing the football with N'Keal Harry in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Jaguars sign rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially locked in four of the their twelve selections in the 2020 NFL Draft after signing second-round wide receiver Laviska Shenault.
Vrabel urges patience for Derrick Henry's long-term contract

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared on NFL NOW on Thursday morning to discuss running back Derrick Henry's impending contract situation.
