Cardinals not expecting injured QB Kolb to play vs. Rams

Published: Nov 03, 2011 at 09:04 AM

Kevin Kolb said his injured right toe feels "a lot better," and neither he nor Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt would rule him out of Sunday's game, although a league source said the team doesn't expect the quarterback to play.

Kolb didn't practice for the second day in a row Thursday, leaving a strong possibility that backup John Skelton will start against the NFC West rival St. Louis Rams.

"He's still got a little ways to go, but we'll see," Whisenhunt said of Kolb. "It comes down to whether he can push off and run on it, and that's going to be a function of the next couple of days."

Kolb's turf toe injury occurred early in last Sunday's 30-27 loss at Baltimore, but he stayed in the game. Kolb wore a walking boot on the toe until Wednesday and said Thursday: "I really am better today, I feel a lot better. There's a lot more movement in it. We had some progress yesterday evening, so everything's in order."

Whisenhunt was asked if Kolb could play if he didn't practice.

"I'd consider it, especially if we needed him in a certain situation, but we'll see how he is tomorrow," the coach said. "He's into it, and he's been paying attention."

Skelton, a fifth-round draft pick out of Fordham, went 2-2 as a rookie starter late last season.

"Kevin's working to get healthy. He's doing everything he can," Skelton said. "Those things are just frustrating. I've had them before. We'll see what happens later in the week. As of now, I'm preparing like I am the starter, but that's the job of any backup quarterback."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

