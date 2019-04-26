Around the NFL

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: 'I'm here to change things up'

Published: Apr 26, 2019 at 09:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray knows the spotlight is on him as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray, though, told reporters during a Friday introductory news conference that he fully embraces the tremendous expectations placed on him as a franchise signal-caller.

"As a kid, that's what you dream of: going to an organization and being that guy, turning the program around, organization around, winning Super Bowls," Murray said. "Like I said, I don't shy away from hard work. I feel like I'm not here to lose games or go through the motions. I'm here to change things up, so I'm ready to go. I can't wait."

The Cardinals certainly placed a lot of faith in Murray with the selection to help turn around a franchise that has gone 18-29-1 over the past three seasons, including a dismal 3-13 mark in 2018.

Murray provides a dynamic dual-threat skill set to contribute to the rebuilding effort in Arizona with first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. In his lone season as a full-time starter at Oklahoma, Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns against just seven interceptions, while added 1,001 yards rushing and 12 rushing scores.

Still, the rookie signal-caller joins an awkward situation on his new team when considering the presence of quarterback Josh Rosen, whom the Cardinals traded up for in 2018 to select with the 10th overall pick.

Rosen had been linked to trade grumblings leading to the first round of Thursday night's draft before the selection of Murray. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier Friday that the Miami Dolphins are engaged in talks with the Cardinals, but nothing is imminent.

General manager Steve Keim has remained steadfast on his stance that the Cardinals simply won't give away Rosen.

So, the bigger question going forward is what happens if Rosen remains on the roster after the draft and the Cardinals enter organized team activities and even training camp with two first-round quarterbacks?

Murray said his focus will fall on improving every day regardless of situation.

"That's my job," Murray said. "I'm not really worried about starting the first game or anything like that. For me, all I can do is come in, get better each and every day."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
news

Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

The longest-tenured Giant will be back in New York for a seventh season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday Sterling Shepard has agreed to a restructured contract.
news

Bears trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chargers for multiple draft picks

The Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

The Cowboys are having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback ﻿Alec Ingold﻿, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
news

Packers add 176,160 new shareholders, net approximately $65.8M with sixth-ever stock offering

The Packers announced Thursday they've added 176,160 new shareholders through their sixth stock sale from February. Net proceeds from the approximately $65.8 million raised during the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field.
news

Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, save $10.386M on salary cap

After three seasons, the Lions are moving on from pass rusher ﻿Trey Flowers﻿. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to release Flowers next week at the start of the NFL's new league year
news

Titans release Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold, save over $10M in salary-cap space

﻿Rodger Saffold﻿ is available for hire. The Titans released the Pro Bowl guard, a move that saves Tennessee over $10 million in cap space, and effectively gets the team under the cap by less than $4 million.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW