Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

Published: Nov 14, 2021 at 02:43 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Aiming to maintain the top spot in the NFC, the Arizona Cardinals will have to do so without their franchise quarterback and his No. 1 wide receiver for a second consecutive week.

Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ is inactive for Arizona's home game against the Carolina Panthers, and so too is wide receiver ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿.

Murray (ankle) and Hopkins (hamstring) were each questionable and tabbed as game-time decisions heading into Sunday.

Murray will be replaced in the starting lineup once more by veteran ﻿Colt McCoy﻿, who performed terrifically in helping the Cards to a Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Murray injured his ankle late in Arizona's only loss of the year to Green Bay in the Week 8 edition of Thursday Night Football.

Hopkins was also questionable against the Packers ahead of Week 8. He started that game before briefly leaving and then reentering, though he played sparingly. Hopkins hadn't missed a game in his brief Cardinals tenure prior to Week 9.

Murray's streak of consecutive starts to begin his career was snapped at 40 ahead of his inactive designation against the Niners. He has 2,276 yards passing along with 17 touchdown passes to seven interceptions through eight games this year.

This will be just the fourth missed game of Hopkins' career of eight-plus seasons. He has 35 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns -- all team-highs -- this year.

McCoy will start two games in a row for the first time since Weeks 12-13, 2018 with Washington and is looking to record consecutive wins as a starter for the first time since Weeks 2-3, 2011 with the Browns. The 35-year-old signed with the Cardinals in the offseason to back up Murray and joined the fifth NFL team of his career and third in as many seasons, in the process.

Related Content

news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt questionable to return vs. Lions with hip injury

Pittsburgh could be without one of its best players for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions
news

Washington DE Chase Young (knee) feared to have torn ACL vs. Buccaneers

Chase Young is down and out -- perhaps for the rest of the season. The Washington Football Team's star pass rusher is feared to have torn his ACL in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport reports. Young's knee appeared to buckle while coming off the edge in pursuit of Tom Brady.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier released from hospital following bout with COVID-19

Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier has been released from the hospital after a bout with COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was admitted to the emergency room Tuesday night after experiencing breathing issues.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 10 games

The Buccaneers ruled out cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) of Sunday's game against Washington before kickoff. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) active vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their top running back Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Ian Rapoport reports that James Robinson will play today. He is officially active.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 10 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins not expected to play vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who didn't practice this week due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Cardinals pessimistic QB Kyler Murray (ankle) will be able to play vs. Panthers

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday night that there is pessimism that quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ will be able to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger will miss Steelers' game vs. Lions due to COVID-19

The Steelers announced Saturday that ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss their Week 10 game against the Lions.
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at age of 87

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants star defender Sam Huff died Saturday at the age of 87.
news

Odell Beckham on joining Rams: 'This felt right in my heart'

Odell Beckham Jr. spoke to the media for the first time since signing with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. Beckham: "It just happened that this felt right in my heart, in my soul."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW