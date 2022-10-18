Around the NFL

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury would consider giving up play-calling duties: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Published: Oct 18, 2022 at 08:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Back in 2020, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he couldn't see any scenario where he'd relinquish play-calling duties. But the 2022 Cards' struggles to move the ball for long stretches and two games without a touchdown have the coach reconsidering his stance.

Asked Monday during his press conference if he'd consider giving up play-calling in an effort to jumpstart the offense, Kingsbury said it's something he'd consider.

"I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win," Kingsbury said, via the team's official website. "We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I'm all for it."

The question was again posed later in the day during a radio spot on Arizona Sports 98.7. Kingsbury reiterated he would "definitely" consider a change.

"Whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to score points," Kingsbury said. "Anything goes in this league. We will examine all avenues."

The Cardinals' offensive ineptitude has been pervasive. The club ranks 16th in yards and 22nd in scoring following Sunday's three-point offensive output. Kyler Murray has struggled, generating an 81.8 passer rating through six games, the lowest of his career.

With the Cards playing Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, Kingsbury admitted a change in play-callers likely wouldn't happen on a short week. But if Arizona struggles again, it could be something considered moving forward.

The question would be who would take over the duties that helped get Kingsbury hired and presumably helped lead to an extension this offseason. Assistant coach Spencer Whipple served as the play-caller in last season's win in Cleveland when Kingsbury was out with COVID-19.

