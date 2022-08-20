Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'

History's hardly commonplace in the preseason, but for the Baltimore Ravens it is, as they'll be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

It's a record that's no doubt received with rolled eyes by some and appreciated by others. Add Cards head coach Kliff Kingsbury to the latter category.

"That's part of their culture," Kingsbury said this week, via AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban. "They say 'We're going to win these games' and help it build into the regular season. I respect that approach. Obviously, their team believes. They have one of the most successful franchises in the league. We'll get their best shot."

Though, like most Cardinals starters, he will not play on Sunday, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown knows full well about the Ravens' run of preseason triumph after spending the initial three seasons of his career in Baltimore.

"They take it serious and I'm pretty sure we take it serious here, too," Brown said.

Sunday's matchup will also likely feature a sizable amount of reps for former Raven Trace McSorley at QB for the Cardinals as he vies for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Baltimore's likely to look to round out its receiver corps, too, as it's recently been plagued by injuries to an already uncertain WR room.

Baltimore hasn't lost a preseason game since 2015 and in 2021 won its 20th in row to surpass the 1959-1962 Green Bay Packers.