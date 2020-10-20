Around the NFL

Cardinals' former second-rounders Budda Baker, Christian Kirk shine in win over Cowboys

Published: Oct 20, 2020 at 10:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Two seems to be a magic number in the Arizona desert.

The Cardinals currently boast four wins, a multiple of two, and twice as many wins as losses (two) through six weeks. Arizona forced four turnovers -- also a multiple of two -- Monday night in its victory over Dallas.

And thanks to the play of two former second-round picks, the Cardinals are soaring above the winds of victory on Tuesday. Safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ was all over the field against Dallas, recording seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a diving interception. His tackle of ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ forced the first of two Elliott fumbles in the game, and produced Arizona's first touchdown of the night in a game that eventually became a romp for the Cardinals.

"He is everywhere," coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via the team's official website. "You watch the game, and '32' shows up in every situation, all night. Such a tremendous player."

Baker received a four-year, $59 million extension in August, raising plenty of eyebrows belonging to those who hadn't seen elite-level play from the safety in his first three seasons. But on Monday night, Baker proved the Cardinals right in both selecting him in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Washington -- where he was a consensus All-American and two-time first-team All-Pac-12 honoree -- and in paying him handsomely.

"Budda," defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said, "is worth every penny."

Monday night was special for Arizona because of Baker's play, but also because he wasn't alone. Another second-round selection made by general manager Steve Keim, this time in 2018, made his own mark when Baker was watching from the sideline.

Receiver Christian Kirk caught two passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns Monday night, with 80 of those yards coming in one second-quarter shot.

While Baker celebrated his forced fumble with his teammates, Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ dropped to pass and found Kirk over the middle for his first score of the night from six yards out. Eight minutes later, Kirk burst up the seam into a vast expanse of green turf, turning his head to locate a pass from Murray speeding toward him.

At the last second, Kirk reached out and snagged the missile from Murray with his fingertips, nearly allowing his momentum to force him to the ground before regaining his balance in stride and sprinting to the end zone for an 80-yard score.

"That's the late hands trick," Kingsbury said of Kirk's grab, via team writer Kyle Odegard. "That's why he was able to stay on his feet. If you have early hands, your body goes with you and you usually dive for the ball. He went late hands."

Kirk's catch resulted in his second touchdown in as many receptions. Talk about efficiency.

"It's something about the bright lights," Kirk said of his performance. "When the bright lights come on, the cream of the crop rises."

The cream of Keim's consecutive draft crops rose to the top on Monday night, helping the Cardinals dominate the Cowboys on the national stage. At 4-2, Arizona finds itself in the thick of a competitive race for the NFC West crown.

Should its investments continue to pay off in the weeks ahead, folks might start to easily recognize the names of the two former second-rounders. On this night, they were impossible to overlook.

Related Content

news

Dolphins to name Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback

The Miami Dolphins are naming ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ their starting quarterback, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
news

Former first-round pick John Ross requests trade from Cincinnati Bengals, wants fresh start

Former first-round pick John Ross is frustrated with his playing time and has requested a trade from the Bengals, Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Josh Allen 'not good enough' as Bills offense struggles in second straight loss

The last two weeks have been a jarring reminder of the fleeting nature of success in the NFL for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
news

Kyler Murray shakes off slow start, leads Cardinals to lopsided win vs. Cowboys in first game back home

Returning home with the backdrop of "Monday Night Football" hanging overhead naturally raises the stakes. But, after a shaky start, Kyler Murray, a native of Bedford, Texas, settled in and turned in in 262 total yards and three total TDs in a 38-10 Arizona victory.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott after two-fumble night: 'This one is on me'

A scoreless game gave way to a Cardinals offensive blitz thanks to a pair of Ezekiel Elliott fumbles. It was the first game in Elliott's career in which he's lost multiple fumbles. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire turns in monster day vs. Bills ahead of Le'Veon Bell's arrival

A recent marquee addition to the Chiefs offense shifted the attention for a moment, but, on Monday night, all eyes were on rookie ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿.
news

What we learned from Monday's doubleheader

On a rainy Monday in upstate New York, the Chiefs were able to shut down the Bills and emerge with a win to improve to 5-1. And the night concluded with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals trouncing a befuddled Cowboys squad. 
news

Bill Belichick: George Kittle is 'as good as anybody that I've coached' or played against

49ers tight end George Kittle has plenty who praise him and that includes Bill Belichick ahead of the Patriots-49ers clash this week.
news

49ers HC Shanahan says RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) will 'most likely' head to IR

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 win 24-16 win over the Rams and is "most likely" headed to injured reserve.
news

Titans informed review of outbreak has concluded; fine possible

The NFL and NFL Players Association have informed the Tennessee Titans that their review of the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak has concluded, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, with a potential fine to come as penalization.
news

Week 6 Monday inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills; Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactive players for tonight's games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL