Cardinals DT Leki Fotu makes waffles from scratch to feed teammates during holiday season

Published: Dec 21, 2022 at 10:49 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

With the few weeks left in the NFL campaign, it is the season of giving in Arizona.

In the sixth episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, defensive tackle Leki Fotu wanted to make his teammates feel at ease with a home cooked meal.

Fotu spent time crafting waffles from scratch while making a setup for his waffle station. The third-year pro brought ingredients like flour, eggs, syrup, whip cream, etc. to make the waffle batter to serve to his teammates.

The Cardinals' fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft also brought cooking supplies to the team facility, as Fotu dumped flour into a measuring cup, cracked eggs into a bowl and whisked for each teammate's waffle to repeat the process all over again for the next one.

The process made an impression on defensive line coach Matt Burke, who relayed Fotu's unique style to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during practice.

"He didn't make a big batch," Burke told Joseph. "He made individuals. He had one poured mixed cup. He would mix one up and pour it (into the waffle maker). While that was cooking, he would be mixing (another waffle again)."

Fellow defensive lineman J.J. Watt was one of the few teammates who enjoyed Fotu's cooking session.

"This man is committed to making the best damn waffle he can make." J.J. Watt told the cameras.

Watt later took to social media to laud Fotu's cooking.

With three games left in the season, hopefully, a few Cardinals teammates could be inspired to show off their cooking skills like Fotu.

