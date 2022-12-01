Around the NFL

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins visits shelter on 'Hard Knocks' to serve domestic violence survivors

Published: Nov 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

For many professional athletes, the holiday season is as much about helping those in need as it is the playoff push.

The fourth episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals shared a poignant off-the-field sequence with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins that exemplified this.

"Today, you know, it's about giving back," Hopkins said during a Thanksgiving day drive to Umom New Day Centers in Phoenix. "It's a blessing. About to go to the shelter to go serve about 400 to 500 women of domestic violence situations. My mom was in a domestic situation that left her without her eyesight. So for me, it's part of my life."

The story of Hopkins' mother, Sabrina Greenlee, as well as the bond between the two, is well known in the NFL community.

Greenlee was 30 years old and a mother to four children in 2002 when she was left blinded by a tragic domestic violence incident, which she spoke about with NFL Network host MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access in October of last year.

With Greenlee robbed of the opportunity to watch her son grow into the All-Pro receiver he is today, Hopkins began a tradition during his time with the Texans of finding his mother in the stands and gifting her with the football following his touchdowns -- a gesture to share the moment and let her feel his presence.

Hopkins extended similar compassion to other survivors of domestic violence in giving back during Wednesday night's episode. With Thanksgiving meals served at the shelter, Hopkins took time to meet with those attending the event, signing memorabilia for kids and checking on their grades or sharing candid moments with women like Rhonda, a fan who excitedly suggested she take the field to help Hopkins' Cardinals.

Just like her superstar son has continued to make the issue of domestic violence a crucial part of his life, Greenlee has turned the harrowing attack she endured two decades prior into an opportunity to positively affect fellow survivors. She founded S.M.O.O.O.T.H Inc. in 2013, a non-profit organization that empowers women affected by domestic violence, connects them with community resources and provides both emotional and financial assistance.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson downplayed a recent report that Wilson had lost support in the Denver locker room.

news

Matt Rhule on what he'd change from Panthers tenure: 'I think I probably would just have taken another job'

Speaking on "The Season with Peter Schrager" podcast, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule expressed regret for accepting the job.

news

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of the former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, announced on Wednesday that he intends to forego the Nittany Lions' bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Week 13 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss his first game due to injury in his career.

news

John Hadl, former Chargers quarterback, dies at age of 82

Former All-Pro quarterback John Hadl has died at age 82, his alma mater, the University of Kansas, announced Wednesday.

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur expects QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) to play Sunday vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to play in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts undergoes knee surgery, out for rest of 2022 season

Kyle Pitts' journey back to the field began Wednesday with surgery to repair his torn MCL. The Falcons tight end underwent the operation and posted a photo from his hospital bed following surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Geno Smith: Seahawks learning to go from 'the hunter to the hunted'

The Seahawks have lost back-to-back games following a four-game win streak to tumble from NFC West leaders to out of playoff position. Following Sunday's overtime loss, Geno Smith said Seattle needs to be ready to face an opponent's best effort each week.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues

Brian Robinson continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in August, and he feels "it's all starting to come back together" as he gets healthier each week.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE