Around the NFL

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, his mother Sabrina Greenlee open up about her domestic violence incident on 'Hard Knocks' 

Published: Dec 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Football brings many different backgrounds together, but it also builds strong bonds among family members.

In the fifth episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, opened up more about her experience surviving domestic violence.

Hopkins explained why his mother wanted to tell her story when he got to the NFL.

"I think we had to be vulnerable in that moment to help somebody else." Hopkins discussed. "Some people still don't know I feel like."

In July 2002, Greenlee, then at the age of 30 and a mother of four children, was blinded during an attack by a young woman.

A young teen Hopkins' reaction: "Shoot, I gotta be a man now."

That led to Hopkins stepping up and delivering on his football goals. After high school, Hopkins decided to play college ball at Clemson. In his junior season with the Tigers, he recorded 82 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games.

"In high school, I realized that more or so now that it's harder for her to come to the games," Hopkins said. "I'm trying to make every catch so my momma can hear my name as much as possible."

Hopkins was selected 27th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. During his time in Houston, Hopkins went to multiple Pro Bowls and became a dominating player on the field. The three-time All-Pro WR began a tradition by finding his mother in the stands and handing her the football following a touchdown -- a small gesture to share a moment and let her feel his presence.

Despite not being able to see her son play at the highest level, Greenlee explained what her son's gesture symbolizes.

"That ball it signifies love, it signifies strength." Hopkins' mother said.

Greenlee has turned the 2002 harrowing attack she endured into an opportunity to positively affect fellow survivors. She founded S.M.O.O.O.T.H. Inc. in 2013, a non-profit organization that empowers women affected by domestic violence, connects them with community resources, and provides both emotional and financial assistance.

Related Content

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: I don't have any 'expectations' on potential Commanders sale

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday he does not have any "expectations" regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders franchise.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite, health-related leave of absence

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Week 15 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to day with each player's injury designation for Week 15 of the 2022 season.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) questionable for 'TNF' vs. Seahawks

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) is questionable for the 49ers' Thursday night showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle, according to the team's injury report.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol, will not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday.

news

NFL exec Troy Vincent says there will be 'healthy discussion' on making roughing the passer calls reviewable

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters on Wednesday at the December League Meeting that there will be a "healthy discussion" about making fouls such as roughing the passer reviewable -- whether via a coaches' challenge or via a league review.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota placed on injured reserve, will undergo knee surgery

A week after the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder down the stretch, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve and will undergo knee surgery.

news

Zach Wilson elevated to backup QB behind Mike White for Jets' Week 15 game vs. Lions

Zach Wilson has earned a promotion, but not the one he likely wants most. Wilson will function as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback in Week 15, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: WR Chase Claypool still getting up to speed in offense

Coming out of the bye week, the hope is that Chase Claypool's grasp of the Bears' scheme will be complete a month after his acquisition. Coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that it's still a work in progress.

news

Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in desire to earn Colts' permanent head coaching gig

Upon making the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, Colts owner Jim Irsay noted the move was for the final eight games of the season and "hopefully more." Despite recent struggles, Saturday is still hopeful of retaining the gig long-term.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE