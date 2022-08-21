Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, will sit out rest of preseason

The Arizona Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night after the veteran defensive end tested positive for COVID-19.
Arizona added that Watt will also not travel with the team to Tennessee for next Saturday's preseason finale.
Watt, 33, is required to be away from the team for at least five days following his positive test.
Ahead of his 12th season in the NFL, Watt didn't play a snap in Arizona's preseason opener against Cincinnati. The Cardinals open their season at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. If Watt is healthy enough to play, it will be his first regular season action since Oct. 24, 2021; Watt played 24 snaps in Arizona's season-ending loss to Los Angeles on Super Wild Card Weekend.