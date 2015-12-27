Around the NFL

Cardinals clinch playoff bye with rout of Packers

Published: Dec 27, 2015 at 11:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

*The Arizona Cardinals have played like the best team in the NFL all season long. On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers learned it the hard way in a 38-8 loss. The Cardinals clinched a playoff bye with the win. Here's what we learned: *

  1. How bad was this game for Green Bay? Aaron Rodgers left the game with 9:56 remaining and it felt like Packers coach Mike McCarthy left him in for too long. Arizona's pass rush was savage all game, hitting Rodgers 14 times, knocking him down another eight and sacking him eight times. All that came despite only 28 pass attempts. Arizona has dialed up blitzes well all year, but now Dwight Freeney (3 sacks), Calais Campbell (2.5 sacks) and Markus Golden are getting pressure more often lately without any help.
  1. The Cardinals clinched a playoff bye with the victory, but they could have plenty to play for in Week 17. The No. 1 overall seed in the NFC remains up for grabs following Carolina's loss to Atlanta. The NFL moved Panthers-Bucs next week to 4:25 p.m. ET so that both Carolina and Arizona "play to win." The Cardinals have a tough finale at home against the Seahawks.
  1. The Packers haven't been a particularly good team for nine games running. That's a concern to put it mildly. If the Packers wanted to take any solace in this loss, look to the 2008 Cardinals. They lost 47-7 in Week 16 to the Matt Cassel-led Patriots, and then wound up winning the NFC anyway, and nearly the Super Bowl. With Aaron Rodgers and some defensive talent, anything is possible. But Green Bay does not have an effective passing game and they can't stop the run. That's a rough combination to overcome, and they now need to beat Minnesota next week to win the NFC North.
  1. David Johnson has been a clear upgrade as the starting running back for the Cardinals. He topped 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth straight game, the first Cardinals player since Anquan Boldin in 2005 to do so. Johnson's receiving ability (88 yards) and goal-line skills make him a unique NFL starter. He has all the tools and has the complete skill set to be a top-10 running back for a long time.
  1. As if the Cardinals didn't have enough weapons, the healthy return of Andre Ellington added some juice to the backfield. He looked quick with seven carries for 40 yards.
  1. The Packers lost defensive lineman B.J. Raji (concussion) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) to injury. This is a team you can push around up front too often, especially if those two guys can't get back on the field.
  1. Michael Floyd topped 100 yards for the fifth time in the last seven games. He might be Carson Palmer's favorite target now, and Floyd has responded by making tough grabs deep. He's better than you think after the catch.
  1. Another insane Cardinals stat: They have more touchdowns this season than punts.

Need more proof the Cardinals are the best team in the league? The Cardinals have outscored opponents by 206 points this season. Only 10 teams have finished the season with a better point differential. Seven of those 10 have made the Super Bowl, and four have won it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brandon Staley credits defense, run game for Chargers' recent wins

Following two impressive wins over the Bears and Jets, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley credited the defense disrupting opposing QBs and the rushing attack finding its footing in recent weeks.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera downplays Chase Young's comments: 'I like the direction we're headed'

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera downplayed recent comments from Chase Young on how the vibe with the 49ers compares to Washington.
news

Kenny Pickett: Consistent rushing attack 'huge' for Steelers' offense

With Pittsburgh clawing its way toward a 5-3 record at the midway point of the 2023 season, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett believes the team has found a groove by virtue of the rushing attack.
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud 'excited' for return to Ohio in Week 10 matchup vs. Bengals

Coming off a record-setting performance Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud discusses his return to the state of Ohio this Sunday when Houston faces the Cincinnati Bengals 
news

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans: 23 injured players 'doesn't stop our process' for preparing for Bengals

There were 23 players listed on the Houston Texans' injury report Wednesday, but head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't allowing it to alter the process for preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens D: 'I believe our defense has no weakness'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thinks very highly of Baltimore's defense, which he believes doesn't have a weakness so far. 
news

NFL to allow college all-star game participation for draft-eligible underclassmen

The NFL has informed all 32 teams that draft-eligible underclassmen are now allowed to participate in three college all-star games, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Four things to watch for in Panthers-Bears on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Carolina Panthers visit the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football".
news

Week 10 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants to start rookie QB Tommy DeVito vs. Cowboys; Matt Barkley elevated to backup role

New York Giants rookie quarterback will start for New York in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight Players of the Week

Following Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, Texans QB C.J. Stroud and Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight the league's Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.