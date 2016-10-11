Around the NFL

Cardinals clear Carson Palmer (concussion) to practice

Published: Oct 11, 2016 at 09:29 AM

After a one-week hiatus, Carson Palmer is returning to the practice field.

The Cardinals have cleared their starting quarterback to practice after he spent a week in concussion protocol.

Palmer didn't even travel to Arizona's win over the 49ers on Thursday night, but is on track to start against the Jets at home on Monday night.

Fully healthy for the most part, Palmer and the Cardinals offense have a great opportunity to get back on track against a struggling Jets secondary and to string together their first two-game winning streak of an underwhelming 2016 season.

The team also announced Tuesday that linebacker Kevin Minter was cleared to return from concussion protocol.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

