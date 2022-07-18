Cardinals center Rodney Hudson informs team he's returning, will play in 2022

While the football world spent its collective energy wringing hands over the ongoing Kyler Murray situation in Arizona, another issue surfaced in the desert when center Rodney Hudson didn't show up for mandatory minicamp last month.

Hudson's absence was unexcused, signaling a divide between the Cardinals and the veteran lineman. That conflict has apparently been resolved. Hudson has informed the team he is returning for the 2022 season and will be with veterans when they report to training camp on July 26, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Hudson established himself as a high-quality center early in his career, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl with the Raiders and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019. He didn't waver until the 2021 season, a campaign in which Hudson posted his lowest grades of his career (offense, pass blocking and run blocking), per Pro Football Focus.

At 33 years old, it was logical to wonder whether Hudson might call it a career. Instead, he's returning for another season, the second of a three-year deal that runs through 2023. He's in line to account for $12.61 million of Arizona's salary cap and will collect at least $6.1 million, which is the guaranteed amount of his deal for the 2022 season.