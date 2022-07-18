Around the NFL

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson informs team he's returning, will play in 2022

Published: Jul 18, 2022 at 04:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

While the football world spent its collective energy wringing hands over the ongoing Kyler Murray situation in Arizona, another issue surfaced in the desert when center Rodney Hudson didn't show up for mandatory minicamp last month.

Hudson's absence was unexcused, signaling a divide between the Cardinals and the veteran lineman. That conflict has apparently been resolved. Hudson has informed the team he is returning for the 2022 season and will be with veterans when they report to training camp on July 26, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Hudson established himself as a high-quality center early in his career, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl with the Raiders and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019. He didn't waver until the 2021 season, a campaign in which Hudson posted his lowest grades of his career (offense, pass blocking and run blocking), per Pro Football Focus.

At 33 years old, it was logical to wonder whether Hudson might call it a career. Instead, he's returning for another season, the second of a three-year deal that runs through 2023. He's in line to account for $12.61 million of Arizona's salary cap and will collect at least $6.1 million, which is the guaranteed amount of his deal for the 2022 season.

He'll return to a team expecting to again contend for a Super Bowl. As Arizona still sorts out the Murray situation, the franchise will be happy to know it won't also have to seek a replacement for his center -- at least not this season.

Related Content

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) no sure thing to be ready for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season

J.K. Dobbins missed the 2021 season after suffering a preseason knee injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens running back is no sure thing to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 18

Veteran WR Ryan Switzer announced his retirement on Monday after five seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) 'definitely going to be ready' for training camp

Kenyan Drake wasn't cleared for minicamp last month after suffering a broken ankle in early December that required surgery. But the Raiders RB expects to be ready for training camp even if he's not 100 percent.

news

Dan Campbell believes Lions may be the Rich Strike of 2022 NFL season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes his team can come from the back of the pack to make noise in 2022, comparing his players to May's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike.

news

Bills, Raiders rookies report to training camp today

Rookies for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders report to training camp today, kicking off a week and a half of report dates until all veterans join camps in just over a week.

news

Eagles' Devon Allen disqualified due to false start in 110M hurdles final at World Athletic Championships

Eagles WR Devon Allen was disqualified from the finals of the 110-meter hurdles at the 2022 World Athletic Championships after he was too quick off the start by one-thousandth of a second.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones 'made significant strides' this offseason with disciplined diet

Patriots QB Mac Jones explains how a disciplined diet has made him better prepared for his second season in the NFL.

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW