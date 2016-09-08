Cardinals atop teams that can <i>truly</i> win Super Bowl LI

But the evidence supports Walsh: Super Bowl teams rarely spring up out of nowhere. For every instance of the 2001 Patriots (5-11 in 2000) or the 1981 49ers (6-10 the year prior) rising from the ashes, there are dozens of examples of seasoned playoff competitors taking that last step. The last six Super Bowl champions averaged 11 wins in the season they won the title, and 11.3 wins the season prior to winning it all. The last 14 Super Bowl champions had a .500 or better record the year before they won the title. Ten of the last 12 Super Bowl champions were in the playoffs the previous season (the only exceptions being the 2011 Giants, who had gone 10-6 the year before, and the 2009 Saints, who were 8-8 in '08).